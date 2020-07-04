Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Cars India registers sales of 1,398 units in June

Honda Cars India registers sales of 1,398 units in June

July 04, 2020, 11:15 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
667 Views
Write a comment
Honda Cars India registers sales of 1,398 units in June

- The Honda WR-V facelift was launched earlier this week

- The company will launch the all new City and BS6 Civic diesel later this month

Honda Cars India (HCIL) dispatched 1,398 units in domestic market in June 2020. The number of export units stood at 142 units last month. The company had sold 10,314 units in domestic market during the same period last year.

Honda launched the WR-V facelift in India earlier this week, details of which are available here. The company is all set to launch the all new City and BS6-compliant diesel powered Civic later this month. The brand is also working on the BS6 Jazz, which is expected to arrive later this year. 

Speaking on the current situation, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, June was significant for us as we resumed our production partially from mid of the month while exercising utmost caution and highest safety protocols in our plants. The pace of deliveries is more than double of our dispatches in June. HCIL was in the middle of BS-6 transition when the lockdown happened, so ever since our production resumed, our priority is to quickly roll out the awaited models including All New City, New WR-V, Civic BS6 diesel and New Jazz. Three of these models will be launched in the next two weeks and accordingly we will progressively ramp up our volumes to cater to the market effectively.”

  • Honda
  • Civic
  • Honda Civic
  • WR-V
  • Honda WR-V
  • All New City
  • Honda All New City
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

Honda has updated the Amaze for 2018 and the re ...

113 Likes
77782 Views

2020 Honda All New City Review | Better than the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos? | CarWale

2020 Honda All New City Review | Better than the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos? | CarWale

Honda has stirred up the competition in the C-segm ...

535 Likes
36130 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda All New CityHonda All New City

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

14L - ₹ 18L
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in