Honda Cars India registers sales of 1,398 units in June

- The Honda WR-V facelift was launched earlier this week

- The company will launch the all new City and BS6 Civic diesel later this month

Honda Cars India (HCIL) dispatched 1,398 units in domestic market in June 2020. The number of export units stood at 142 units last month. The company had sold 10,314 units in domestic market during the same period last year.

Honda launched the WR-V facelift in India earlier this week, details of which are available here. The company is all set to launch the all new City and BS6-compliant diesel powered Civic later this month. The brand is also working on the BS6 Jazz, which is expected to arrive later this year.

Speaking on the current situation, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, June was significant for us as we resumed our production partially from mid of the month while exercising utmost caution and highest safety protocols in our plants. The pace of deliveries is more than double of our dispatches in June. HCIL was in the middle of BS-6 transition when the lockdown happened, so ever since our production resumed, our priority is to quickly roll out the awaited models including All New City, New WR-V, Civic BS6 diesel and New Jazz. Three of these models will be launched in the next two weeks and accordingly we will progressively ramp up our volumes to cater to the market effectively.”