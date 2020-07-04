2020 All-New Honda City to be launched in India on 15 July

-Fourth-generation City for the Indian market

-BS6 petrol and diesel engine options

The 2020 All-New Honda City will be launched in India on 15 July. It’s the fourth generation for the Japanese automaker’s popular sedan and will be offered with both petrol and diesel power. We have already driven both the petrol and diesel-powered models of this new City and what’s more, we have shot a video explaining in details everything there is to know about the new car.

The All-new City features an evolutionary design with the basic silhouette of the car being retained but with a new face and rear. It’s also grown in size in terms of length and width but retains the same wheelbase as the outgoing model. It’s a similar story on the inside too with the beige and black colour scheme being retained. You get all the usual segment standard features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, climate control, full LED headlamps and tail lamps, six airbags (depending on the variant) as well as a segment-first lane watch camera.

The All-New City gets two engine options. The 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine produces 119bhp/145Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a CVT. The diesel engine is Honda’s 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit producing 98bhp/200Nm of torque and mated to a six-speed manual only. The petrol MT returns a fuel efficiency of 17.8kmpl, while the CVT returns 18.4kmpl. The diesel MT returns a fuel efficiency of 24.1kmpl.

The City is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris in the C-segment of the Indian car market. We will give you live updates from the launch of the all-new City so stay tuned to CarWale!