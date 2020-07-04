Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Creta retains the bestselling SUV title in June; outsells Kia Seltos

Hyundai Creta retains the bestselling SUV title in June; outsells Kia Seltos

July 04, 2020, 06:48 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
11160 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai Creta retains the bestselling SUV title in June; outsells Kia Seltos

- Hyundai sold 7,202 units of the Creta in June 

- Kia sold 7,114 units of the Seltos in June 

- Competition likely to intensify in the months to come 

Back in May, car manufacturers gradually resumed business in a phased manner after a month-long hiatus due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. With limited business in May, Hyundai Creta emerged as the bestselling SUV for the month with 3,212 unit sales. Coincidentally, May was the first month of sale for the new Hyundai Creta which was launched in March. There was zero business for car manufacturers in India in the month of April. Kia Seltos has been the bestselling SUV in India from January to March 2020 and had lost to sales against the new Creta in May. Hyundai sold 3,212 units of the new Creta in May, while Kia sold 1,611 units of the Seltos in India in the same period.

For the second consecutive month, Hyundai Creta has outsold Kia Seltos to emerge as the bestselling SUV in India in June. Hyundai sold 7,202 units of the new Creta in India last month, while Kia sold 7,114 units of the Seltos. Both the SUVs have emerged strongly in June with minimal difference in sales numbers. Hyundai Creta has witnessed 124 per cent sales growth in June as compared to sales in May, while Kia Seltos has witnessed an impressive 342 per cent growth in sales in June. The competition is likely to intensify in the month to come as Kia has recently updated the Seltos to take on the likes of the new Creta in India. 

Kia has added 10 new features across the range as part of the model year refresh for the Seltos SUV. The Kia Seltos is available in 16 variants across three engine options and two trim levels. The new Hyundai Creta is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. Both the SUV are available in manual and automatic options and it will be interesting to see how they fare in the months to come.

  • Hyundai
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.73 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.16 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 11.27 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.76 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.73 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.24 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards

