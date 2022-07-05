CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda Cars India registers domestic sales of 7,834 units in June 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    380 Views
    Honda Cars India registers domestic sales of 7,834 units in June 2022

    - 2,502 units exported in June 2022

    - Honda’s India portfolio comprises Jazz, Amaze, WR-V, and City

    Honda Cars India has registered domestic sales of 7,834 units in June 2022. Concurrently, the exports for the month stood at 2,502 units. In comparison with June 2021, the domestic sales witnessed a rise of 64 per cent when the carmaker retailed 4,767 vehicles. On the other hand, the exports nearly halved as against 1,241 units dispatched in June 2021.

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    Back in May 2022, the automaker launched the Honda City Hybrid with a price tag of Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The City e:HEV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with dual electric motors to give a combined output of 125bhp and 253Nm of torque. The hybrid sedan also claims a fuel efficiency of 26.5kmpl. Here’s our detailed driving review of the Honda City e:HEV.

    Sharing thoughts on the June 2022 sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The demand trend for Honda Cars remains robust as the industry notices a good month in terms of automotive sales consumption. However, the supply-side challenges including chip shortage continued to affect our production and dispatches in June. Unfortunately, this situation still persists and clear signs of recovery are not visible yet.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 27,396 in July 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team23 May 2019
    3448 Views
    18 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team23 May 2019
    3448 Views
    18 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Cars India registers domestic sales of 7,834 units in June 2022