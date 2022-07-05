Honda Cars India registers domestic sales of 7,834 units in June 2022

- 2,502 units exported in June 2022

- Honda’s India portfolio comprises Jazz, Amaze, WR-V, and City

Honda Cars India has registered domestic sales of 7,834 units in June 2022. Concurrently, the exports for the month stood at 2,502 units. In comparison with June 2021, the domestic sales witnessed a rise of 64 per cent when the carmaker retailed 4,767 vehicles. On the other hand, the exports nearly halved as against 1,241 units dispatched in June 2021.

Back in May 2022, the automaker launched the Honda City Hybrid with a price tag of Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The City e:HEV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with dual electric motors to give a combined output of 125bhp and 253Nm of torque. The hybrid sedan also claims a fuel efficiency of 26.5kmpl. Here’s our detailed driving review of the Honda City e:HEV.

Sharing thoughts on the June 2022 sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The demand trend for Honda Cars remains robust as the industry notices a good month in terms of automotive sales consumption. However, the supply-side challenges including chip shortage continued to affect our production and dispatches in June. Unfortunately, this situation still persists and clear signs of recovery are not visible yet.”