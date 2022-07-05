CarWale
    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 27,396 in July 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    This monsoon, Honda Cars India has announced big discounts on the product line-up in the country. It is worth noting that the offers and benefits are variants, grade, and location-specific. Therefore, customers are advised to reach out to the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. 

    The latest benefits and offers are applicable till 31 July 2022. 

    Honda City (fifth-generation)

    Honda Left Side View

    The discount offer on the fifth-generation Honda City from June has been retained in July 2022. The premium sedan attracts benefits of up to Rs 27,396 this month. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 5,396. Customers can also avail a discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange, while Honda customers can additionally avail a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Further, the company offers an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    Honda WR-V

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    Honda Cars India continues to offer similar benefits on the WR-V in July as witnessed in June 2022. This includes a car exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Existing Honda customers can additionally avail loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Further, the company also offers an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. 

    Honda Jazz 

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    The discount on Honda Jazz has been reduced from Rs 25,947 in June to Rs 25,000 in July. The total benefits include a discount of Rs 10,000 on car exchange. Further, the customers can also avail a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. 

    Honda Amaze

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    The Honda Amaze continues to attract a discount of up to Rs 8,000. This includes a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

    Honda City (fourth-generation)

    Honda Left Front Three Quarter

    The fourth-generation Honda City benefits have been reduced from Rs 12,000 in June to Rs 5,000 this month. This includes a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. It is worth noting that a discount on car exchange and corporate discount is not applicable for the fourth-generation Honda City.

