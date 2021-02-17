CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Ford to go all-electric in Europe by 2030

    Ford to go all-electric in Europe by 2030

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    258 Views
    Ford to go all-electric in Europe by 2030

    - Ford plans to invest $1 billion over next 30 months

    - All passenger car models in Europe will be available in electric version by 2026

    American car manufacturer, Ford has announced its plans to introduce all-electric car models in Europe by 2030. The company will be investing $1 billion over the next 30 months to convert the vehicle assembly plant in Cologne, Germany to an all-electric vehicle facility. Interestingly, this would be Ford’s first electric vehicle facility in Europe. 

    The first European-built, all-electric passenger vehicle will be produced at the facility from 2023. Ford has a strategic alliance with Volkswagen AG, under which the company will use the MEB electric vehicle platform. By 2026, the company plans to have an electric version of all its passenger cars on sale in Europe. 

    By 2030, Ford plans to have two-thirds of its commercial vehicle sales in Europe to be fully electric or plug-in hybrids. The entire commercial vehicle range is expected to go fully electric or offer a plug-in hybrid option by 2024.

    Ford Figo Image
    Ford Figo
    ₹ 5.64 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Ford
    • Figo
    • Ford Figo
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Ford Figo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.92 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.27 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.39 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.61 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.38 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.15 Lakh
    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd February 2021
    All Upcoming Cars