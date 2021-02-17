CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kushaq global debut on 18 March

    Skoda Kushaq global debut on 18 March

    Authors Image

    Carwale Team

    618 Views
    Skoda Kushaq global debut on 18 March

    -Petrol power only

    -Launch in mid-2021

    The Skoda Kushaq will make its global debut in India on 18 March. It is Skoda’s new SUV and will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos as well as the MG ZS Petrol (likely to be called the Astor). 

    It will be unveiled with the Volkswagen group’s 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine that can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG. The Kushaq is expected to be followed later in the year by the Volkswagen Taigun. Both cars are underpinned by VW’s new MQB A0-IN platform and will be a part of the automaker India 2.0 plan. The Czech automaker’s new SUV was showcased in concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo alongside the Taigun as a preview of what to expect the following year.  

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Skoda
    • Kushaq
    • Skoda Kushaq
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Rapid TSI

    Skoda Rapid TSI

    ₹ 7.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd February 2021
    All Upcoming Cars