Skoda Kushaq global debut on 18 March

The Skoda Kushaq will make its global debut in India on 18 March. It is Skoda’s new SUV and will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos as well as the MG ZS Petrol (likely to be called the Astor).

It will be unveiled with the Volkswagen group’s 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine that can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG. The Kushaq is expected to be followed later in the year by the Volkswagen Taigun. Both cars are underpinned by VW’s new MQB A0-IN platform and will be a part of the automaker India 2.0 plan. The Czech automaker’s new SUV was showcased in concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo alongside the Taigun as a preview of what to expect the following year.