Fiat increases safety measures as plant operations recommence

Fiat India Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. (FIAPL) recently resumed operations at its plant, with restrictions being eased amidst the national lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Ranjangaon manufacturing facility now follows additional safety norms to ensure the good health and well-being of the workforce.

The management has developed and implemented a comprehensive program of enhanced safety measures. This is to protect over 3,000 direct and indirect employees, their families and surrounding communities from the spread and transmission of COVID-19. All FIAPL employees and visitors are now required to complete a daily health declaration. There's even a dedicated 50-member task force of employee volunteers to supervise that these strict precautionary processes are being followed even after the working hours.

FIAPL is a manufacturing joint venture of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India with Tata Motors Ltd. (TML) that manufactures passenger vehicles and powertrains in this Ranjangaon facility. It had suspended its operations in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and recently recommenced operations with all safety guidelines in place. The manufacturer has implemented layers of protection that comprise of cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing, all to ensure the wellness of everyone entering the Ranjangaon facility. It will continue to monitor and implement new safety protocols as and when required.