Fiat Chrysler Automobiles restarts production at its plants in Italy

April 28, 2020, 05:02 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles restarts production at its plants in Italy

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has resumed production of its commercial vehicles at its Atessa plant in Italy. The Atessa plant is a joint venture between FCA and the PSA Group.

FCA has announced that the entire plant has been cleaned and sanitized, and the company is following all the measures imposed by the authorities and the Italian labour union. Of the 6500 employees, 6000 workers have returned to work, while others will resume duties shortly.

What's more, various safety and social distancing measures have been agreed-upon between FCA and PSA. FCA has also sought greenlit for its Melfi plant to commence production of the Compass and the Jeep Renegade. The company plans to start building prototypes of new hybrid cars at the R&D facilities at the Melfi plant.

  • Fiat
  • punto Evo
  • Fiat Punto Evo
  • Jeep
  • Jeep Compass
  • Compass
  • Coronavirus
  • COVID-19
