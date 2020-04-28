986bhp Ferrari SF90 Spider under development

- Will be the most powerful convertible

- Expected to arrive in 2021

As Ferrari plans to restart production at its Maranello facility which was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a new test mule has been spied testing under the sun outside the factory. This test mule appears to be the drop-top version of last year’s SF90 Stradale hypercar.

Wearing a heavy camouflage, the convertible prototype is hiding the sleek C-shaped headlamps and twin exhaust sticking out in the middle. The low-slung profile with cab-forward design also hints it is the SF90 while the absent shark-fin antenna on the roof is indicative that the prototype is a convertible. It also has a big air scoop right behind the doors as seen on the hardtop version.

Powering the SF90 Spider will be the same powertrain as the coupe. Which means, the twin-turbocharged V8 combined with electric motors will put out close to 986bhp in the Spider making it one of the most powerful convertible to go on sale in the recent years. This title is currently held by another Prancing Horse – the 812 GTS Convertible. Also, the SF90 Spider would overtake the LaFerrari Aperta’s output of 950bhp. It should also have a 0-100kmph acceleration time almost identical to the hard top’s 2.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed would be around 340kmph. Having a hybrid powertrain, the Spider will also be able to go around 25 kilometres on pure electric power and up to a speed of 130kmph.

We could expect the new SF90 Convertible to break cover later this year before going on sale in 2021. It should be one of the two reveals Ferrari has planned for 2020. We predicted the SF90 to be one of the launches this year, however, the second product remains to be a mystery.

Source: autocar