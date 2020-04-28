Audi A6 line-up gets a plug-in hybrid variant

- Both the A6 sedan and station wagon are now available as PHEV

Audi has introduced a plug-in hybrid in the A6 sedan and Avant (estate) as a part of its growing electric portfolio. The new ‘55 TFSI e’ PHEV trim debuts in the A6 family for the European markets and makes use of the same powertrain found in the Q5, Q7 and A7 Sportback PHEV.

Under the hood is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 250bhp and 370Nm. The gasoline engine is coupled to a permanently excited synchronous motor with an output of 105kW and 350Nm. Therefore, a combined output of the A6 PHEV is 365bhp and the maximum torque of 500Nm accessible from as low as 1,250rpm. The seven-speed S-tronic automatic sends all the power to the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The A6 PHEV can be driven up to 51 kilometres in pure electric mode (under WLTP cycle).

In terms of performance, the A6 Avant PHEV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds while the sedan would do it in 5.6 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250kmph while in electric-only mode, the PHEV can reach a speed of up to 135kmph. There are three driving modes – EV, Hybrid and Hold (petrol) – selectable by the driver. The German carmaker believes an average daily commute of the A6 can be done in pure electric mode alone. As far as charging is concerned, the 7.4kW charging terminal can recharge the lithium-ion battery in just 2.5 hours.

Making the A6 55 TFSI e standout is the S line package which gets black inserts all around. Apart from that, it also comes fitted with Matrix LED headlights, sport seats, four-zone automatic air conditioning, Audi virtual cockpit, sport suspension, gorgeous 19-inch wheels and red brake callipers.

The A6 plug-in hybrid sedan can be ordered at a base price of 68,850 Euros while the Avant’s pricing starts at 71,940 Euros. We could expect the PHEV variant of the A6 to be offered in India as well but in the coming few years.