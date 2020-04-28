Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Audi A6 line-up gets a plug-in hybrid variant

Audi A6 line-up gets a plug-in hybrid variant

April 28, 2020, 03:15 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
28 Views
Be the first to comment
Audi A6 line-up gets a plug-in hybrid variant

- Both the A6 sedan and station wagon are now available as PHEV

- The 55 TFSI e has a system output of 365bhp and 500Nm

Audi has introduced a plug-in hybrid in the A6 sedan and Avant (estate) as a part of its growing electric portfolio. The new ‘55 TFSI e’ PHEV trim debuts in the A6 family for the European markets and makes use of the same powertrain found in the Q5, Q7 and A7 Sportback PHEV.

Under the hood is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 250bhp and 370Nm. The gasoline engine is coupled to a permanently excited synchronous motor with an output of 105kW and 350Nm. Therefore, a combined output of the A6 PHEV is 365bhp and the maximum torque of 500Nm accessible from as low as 1,250rpm. The seven-speed S-tronic automatic sends all the power to the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The A6 PHEV can be driven up to 51 kilometres in pure electric mode (under WLTP cycle).

Audi A6 Exterior

In terms of performance, the A6 Avant PHEV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds while the sedan would do it in 5.6 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250kmph while in electric-only mode, the PHEV can reach a speed of up to 135kmph. There are three driving modes – EV, Hybrid and Hold (petrol) – selectable by the driver. The German carmaker believes an average daily commute of the A6 can be done in pure electric mode alone. As far as charging is concerned, the 7.4kW charging terminal can recharge the lithium-ion battery in just 2.5 hours.

Making the A6 55 TFSI e standout is the S line package which gets black inserts all around. Apart from that, it also comes fitted with Matrix LED headlights, sport seats, four-zone automatic air conditioning, Audi virtual cockpit, sport suspension, gorgeous 19-inch wheels and red brake callipers.

The A6 plug-in hybrid sedan can be ordered at a base price of 68,850 Euros while the Avant’s pricing starts at 71,940 Euros. We could expect the PHEV variant of the A6 to be offered in India as well but in the coming few years.

  • Audi
  • A6
  • Audi A6
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Audi A6 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 66.75 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 69.62 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 63.42 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 66.14 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 66.15 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 61.22 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 65.48 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 61.02 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 61.42 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Audi Q5 2018 First Drive Review

Audi Q5 2018 First Drive Review

On first impressions the new Q5 looks like a mi ...

50 Likes
11096 Views

Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

Audi has comprehensively updated the A6 in India. ...

130 Likes
10946 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in