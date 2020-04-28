Please Tell Us Your City

  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine India launch in Q3 2020

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine India launch in Q3 2020

April 28, 2020, 05:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine India launch in Q3 2020

- The Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

- The model will be available in three variants

Mercedes-Benz India recently listed the A-Class limousine on the official website. Successor to the CLA-Class that was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the company will launch the model in Q3 2020.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will be offered in three variants including petrol, diesel and AMG. The former two are expected to be the same 2.0-litre units that are offered in the outgoing CLA-Class. The AMG variant is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit producing 300bhp and 400Nm of torque.

Feature highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine include LED headlamps, LED tail lights, panoramic sunroof, reverse parking camera, widescreen display, MBUX system, cruise control, wireless charging and dual zone climate control. The model will be offered in five colour options, details of which are available here.

