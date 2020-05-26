Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Skoda Superb launched in India; Prices start at Rs 29.99 lakh

BS6 Skoda Superb launched in India; Prices start at Rs 29.99 lakh

May 26, 2020, 12:50 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
14502 Views
Write a comment
BS6 Skoda Superb launched in India; Prices start at Rs 29.99 lakh

-Two variants across three colour options 

-BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine 

The BS6 compliant Skoda Superb has been launched in India at Rs 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been launched in two variants, across three colour options and only with petrol power. This is Skoda’s flagship sedan and this update is a mid-life refresh for the car. It was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo alongside other Skoda models like the updated Rapid and Karoq SUV. 

First things first, the facelifted Superb has grown in terms of length and it now measures 4869mm as compared to the outgoing model’s 4861mm. The face gets the new moustache grille with matrix LED headlamps now as a standard fitment. The rear section now features Skoda lettering on the boot lid while the L&K variant gets the signature L&K badging on the front. 

Skoda Superb Facelift Exterior

This being Skoda’s flagship, it gets a large feature list across both versions that includes eight airbags, virtual cockpit, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, three-zone climate control and leather upholstery. The Sportline variant gets an all-black cabin while the L&K variant gets a beige and black combination. Other features include a virtual cockpit, new infotainment system, predictive cruise control, predictive pedestrian protection and emergency assist. The only engine on offer is a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder engine producing 187bhp and mated to seven-speed DSG. It has a 0-100kmph time of 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 239kmph. 

Skoda Superb Facelift Interior

The Skoda Superb is currently a unique offering in the segment and is a rival to the likes of the Honda CR-V, Isuzu MU-X as well as the Kia Carnival

Prices for the BS6 Skoda Superb (ex-showroom)

Skoda Superb Sportline- Rs 29.99 lakh 

Skoda Super L&K- Rs 32.99 lakh 

  • Skoda
  • Skoda Superb facelift
  • Superb Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Skoda Superb Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 35.78 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 37.88 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 34.92 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 35.78 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 36.08 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 33.46 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 36.38 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 33.54 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 33.99 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1102 Likes
168730 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

...

619 Likes
104289 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in