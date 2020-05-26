BS6 Skoda Superb launched in India; Prices start at Rs 29.99 lakh

-Two variants across three colour options

-BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

The BS6 compliant Skoda Superb has been launched in India at Rs 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been launched in two variants, across three colour options and only with petrol power. This is Skoda’s flagship sedan and this update is a mid-life refresh for the car. It was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo alongside other Skoda models like the updated Rapid and Karoq SUV.

First things first, the facelifted Superb has grown in terms of length and it now measures 4869mm as compared to the outgoing model’s 4861mm. The face gets the new moustache grille with matrix LED headlamps now as a standard fitment. The rear section now features Skoda lettering on the boot lid while the L&K variant gets the signature L&K badging on the front.

This being Skoda’s flagship, it gets a large feature list across both versions that includes eight airbags, virtual cockpit, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, three-zone climate control and leather upholstery. The Sportline variant gets an all-black cabin while the L&K variant gets a beige and black combination. Other features include a virtual cockpit, new infotainment system, predictive cruise control, predictive pedestrian protection and emergency assist. The only engine on offer is a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder engine producing 187bhp and mated to seven-speed DSG. It has a 0-100kmph time of 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 239kmph.

The Skoda Superb is currently a unique offering in the segment and is a rival to the likes of the Honda CR-V, Isuzu MU-X as well as the Kia Carnival.

Prices for the BS6 Skoda Superb (ex-showroom)

Skoda Superb Sportline- Rs 29.99 lakh

Skoda Super L&K- Rs 32.99 lakh