Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI launched in India, prices start at Rs 7.49 lakh

BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI launched in India, prices start at Rs 7.49 lakh

May 26, 2020, 12:51 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
18735 Views
Write a comment
BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI launched in India, prices start at Rs 7.49 lakh

-         Bookings were already open

-         Launched alongside the all-new Karoq SUV and Superb facelift

Skoda India has launched the Rapid in a BS6 compliant guise with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine alongside the all-new Karoq SUV and Superb facelift. Prices for the Rapid 1.0 TSI starts at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is available across five variants – Active, Ambition, Style, Onyx and Monte Carlo.

Under the hood of the BS6 Rapid is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol motor which also does duties in the recently revealed Volkswagen Polo and Vento. It produces 109bhp at 5000 rpm and 175Nm at 1750rpm and is mated to a six-speed manual. An automatic option will be added later as well which will be a six-speed unit. The petrol motor has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.97kmpl.

Appearance-wise, there’s not much differentiating the new BS6 Rapid compared to the older model. Although it gets new garnishes like blacked out trunk lip spoiler, contrast coloured side foil, and a few packages like Rough road package and Rider packages as well. In terms of features, the sedan comes with automatic AC, rear defogger, electronic windows, adjustable driver’s seat auto headlamps and more. 

The BS6 Rapid 1.0 rivals against the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Vento.

  • Skoda
  • Skoda Rapid TSI
  • Rapid TSI
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Skoda Rapid TSI Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.72 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.06 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 8.39 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.72 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.8 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.29 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.65 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.31 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.29 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1102 Likes
168730 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

...

619 Likes
104289 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in