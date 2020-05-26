BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI launched in India, prices start at Rs 7.49 lakh

- Bookings were already open

- Launched alongside the all-new Karoq SUV and Superb facelift

Skoda India has launched the Rapid in a BS6 compliant guise with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine alongside the all-new Karoq SUV and Superb facelift. Prices for the Rapid 1.0 TSI starts at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is available across five variants – Active, Ambition, Style, Onyx and Monte Carlo.

Under the hood of the BS6 Rapid is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol motor which also does duties in the recently revealed Volkswagen Polo and Vento. It produces 109bhp at 5000 rpm and 175Nm at 1750rpm and is mated to a six-speed manual. An automatic option will be added later as well which will be a six-speed unit. The petrol motor has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.97kmpl.

Appearance-wise, there’s not much differentiating the new BS6 Rapid compared to the older model. Although it gets new garnishes like blacked out trunk lip spoiler, contrast coloured side foil, and a few packages like Rough road package and Rider packages as well. In terms of features, the sedan comes with automatic AC, rear defogger, electronic windows, adjustable driver’s seat auto headlamps and more.

The BS6 Rapid 1.0 rivals against the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Vento.