Coronavirus pandemic: Fiat resumes operations at its Ranjangaon facility

Fiat India Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. (FIAPL) has announced that it has restarted its plant operations at Ranjangaon. The company has also activated its supply chain which is vital in ensuring smooth and efficient operations.

The recommencement of production is being undertaken while educating the employees about social distancing and even about the importance of sanitisation and disinfection. The carmaker aims to maintain the highest standards of health, hygiene and safety. All of this is to ensure that their workforce is provided with a safe and secure work environment.

FIAPL is located in the outskirts of Pune (40km outside the city) in Ranjangaon MIDC. It's a 50:50 joint venture manufacturing entity of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) with Tata Motors Limited (TML). FIAPL produces passenger cars for both OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer), and even manufactures and supplies powertrains to FCA, TML and many other OEMs in India. These passenger vehicles are then sold in India, and quite an important lot is also exported to several international automobile markets as well. This shows why it was quite crucial to resume its operations.

And it's indeed a big sigh of relief to bring business back on track. Especially, amidst this global humanitarian crisis that is unfolding before us due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sure, it will take some more time for companies to return to a regular production schedule, but these gradual steps with assured supplies will help in increasing the work force. FIAPL will also continue to monitor and audit conditions at all its facilities, while implementing new safeguards and procedures on COVID-19 as and when required, and prescribed by the Government and civic authorities as well.