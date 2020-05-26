Please Tell Us Your City

  • Maruti Suzuki introduces safety guidelines for used car dealerships

Maruti Suzuki introduces safety guidelines for used car dealerships

May 26, 2020, 11:27 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
1568 Views
Maruti Suzuki introduces safety guidelines for used car dealerships

Maruti Suzuki is following a safety and hygiene protocol at not only its factory and new car dealerships, but also at its used car True Value outlets. It recently issued safety norms in line with Government advisories due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

These new guidelines have been put in-place at its True Value showrooms to ensure a safe and hygienic car buying experience. This used car retail channel uses a 376-check-point evaluation, refurbishment and various certification processes. Now, the additional comprehensive norms incorporate hygiene of employees and customers, sanitisation of customer interaction points, seamless digital integration, sterilised test drives and home delivery with post-sales support.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Exterior

All of these safety norms will be implemented across its entire True Value network, which comprises of 570 outlets in 280 towns and cities across India. Till now over 400 True Value facilities are presently operational in accordance with local government rules and guidelines. The remaining ones will soon begin operations in due course if they are not in a containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local authorities.

Maruti Suzuki is constantly coming up with new initiatives and relief measures for customers and employees amidst this global crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The carmaker also plans the complete digitisation of documents and booking processes for its pre-owned car retail channel. It will thus be able to reinforce its commitment to safety, hygiene and social distancing.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Exterior
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Alto
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto
  • DZire
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • Ertiga
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • Celerio
  • Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • Ciaz
  • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
