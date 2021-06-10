FADA hails Maharashtra State Transport Department’s notification for digital vehicle registration

- The vehicle registration process in Maharashtra can be completed online

- Eases business for dealers and saves customers’ time by doing away with physical RTO visits

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Maharashtra, the apex national body representing automobile dealers of India, had been coordinating with the State Transport Department in making the vehicle registration process faceless and paperless. Yielding positive results, the State Transport Department has implemented new rules which have been notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Dr. Avinash Dhakane, State Transport Commissioner has issued an order dated 8 June, 2021 which states the following –

- Online submission of documents for registration of vehicles

- No physical verification for the first registration of new fully built motorcycles and cars; allowing all document to be e-signed by the dealers using digital signature

- Auto generation of vehicle ordinary numbers at the dealerships

The latest notification will ease business operations for the dealers in the state and will also save time for the customer by doing away with physical visits to the RTO. Speaking on the initiative, Vinkesh Gulati, FADA President, said “FADA’s aim is to make all the State’s implement faceless and paperless registration. Towards this, the effort by the State Team is commendable as customers in Maharashtra will now find their vehicle registration process seamless. I would like to thank Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Bal Thackeray, Transport Minister Shri Anil Parab and Transport Commissioner Dr. Avinash Dhakane for taking this bold decision and making the state’s vehicle registration digital friendly. Moreover, this initiative of the Government will also help our dealer fraternity as they will be able to leverage technology thus helping them in ease of doing business.”