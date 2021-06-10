CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    FADA hails Maharashtra State Transport Department’s notification for digital vehicle registration

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    443 Views
    FADA hails Maharashtra State Transport Department’s notification for digital vehicle registration

    - The vehicle registration process in Maharashtra can be completed online 

    - Eases business for dealers and saves customers’ time by doing away with physical RTO visits 

    The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Maharashtra, the apex national body representing automobile dealers of India, had been coordinating with the State Transport Department in making the vehicle registration process faceless and paperless. Yielding positive results, the State Transport Department has implemented new rules which have been notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. 

    Dr. Avinash Dhakane, State Transport Commissioner has issued an order dated 8 June, 2021 which states the following –

    - Online submission of documents for registration of vehicles

    - No physical verification for the first registration of new fully built motorcycles and cars; allowing all document to be e-signed by the dealers using digital signature

    - Auto generation of vehicle ordinary numbers at the dealerships   

    The latest notification will ease business operations for the dealers in the state and will also save time for the customer by doing away with physical visits to the RTO. Speaking on the initiative, Vinkesh Gulati, FADA President, said “FADA’s aim is to make all the State’s implement faceless and paperless registration. Towards this, the effort by the State Team is commendable as customers in Maharashtra will now find their vehicle registration process seamless. I would like to thank Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Bal Thackeray, Transport Minister Shri Anil Parab and Transport Commissioner Dr. Avinash Dhakane for taking this bold decision and making the state’s vehicle registration digital friendly. Moreover, this initiative of the Government will also help our dealer fraternity as they will be able to leverage technology thus helping them in ease of doing business.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Skoda Octavia launched in India; prices start at Rs 25.99 lakh
     Next 
    2021 Skoda Octavia First Look

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Jaguar F-Pace

    Jaguar F-Pace

    ₹ 69.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 18th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • FADA hails Maharashtra State Transport Department’s notification for digital vehicle registration