2021 Skoda Octavia First Look

What is it?

The Skoda Octavia has a cult following, not just in India but around the world. And there’s a new one coming for quite some time now. Revealed globally in November 2020, the new fourth-gen Octavia was to be launched in India a few months ago, but with the second wave of Covid-19 and mandatory lockdown in many states, Skoda decided it’s better to wait on the shore until the tide recedes.

Meanwhile, production of this D-segment sedan had commenced at the Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra. A few of them even arrived at the dealerships until the launch was postponed yet again. Now finally, the car has been unveiled and here is everything you need to know about it.

How is it on the outside?

Built from the ground up, this new-generation Skoda Octavia shares nothing with the model it replaces and promises to offer more space, added practicality and even more comfort compared to the outgoing model. With a length of just over 4.6-metres, it is 19mm longer than the third-generation model and what’s more the overall width has increased by 15mm.

One of Octavia’s appeals is its understated styling. And the new one is no different. Up front, the signature Skoda grille is flanked by L-shaped bi-LED headlights which have a sharper looking shape to it. As is the trend these days, they also get dynamic turn indicators. Matching its elder sibling the Superb, the lower bumper looks stately thanks to its chrome strip in the centre, and integrated fog-lamps on either side.

In profile, the low slung nose and a proper three-box design is typical to that of the Octavia. There’s a sharp shoulder crease further accentuating its European styling. You get two designs for the 17-inch alloy wheels, one that’s quite funky and one that’s a little more conventional. At the back, the sloping roofline gives it a coupe-like appeal as it meets the sharp ducktail bootlid. You’d notice that the boot lid is now adorned with Skoda spelt out across the tailgate. This is the new addition to the Skoda line-up and will be a common sight in future models. Also seen here are sharp-looking LED tail lamps with a familiar styling to the other Skoda vehicles. Other than that, there’s not much drama in the overall design of the new Octavia. The India-spec model is being offered in the L&K variant that gets three colour options as well as the Style variant that gets five colour options.

How is it on the inside?

Like the completely new design of the exterior, the cabin of this new generation Octavia too has undergone a major change. The revamped black-beige cabin looks more upmarket and premium, thanks to some tasteful inclusions. For example, take a look at the newly-designed two-spoke steering wheel.Behind it sits an all-digital 10.25-inch driver’s display with a newer interface but a familiar functionality and customisation. Move to the centre console and the 10-inch infotainment screen stacked on the dash surely grabs your attention. Moreover, there’s that minimalistic approach to the centre console with its fewer buttons and a clutter-free layout.

A new addition on the inside is the shift-by-wire gear selector for the DSG automatic. There’s no physical gear selector anymore connected to the gearbox mechanically. Instead, there’s an electronic control module sitting below the small rocker switch which is to be used for selecting Reverse, Neutral and Drive as well as a button for parking mode and an electronic handbrake. The boot space was what got everyone talking about the Octavia and in the new-gen model, that has grown to a massive 600-litre. Fold-down the 60:40 split seats through levers provided inside the boot and space increases to a whopping 1,555-litres.

What’s on the feature list?

This new Skoda Octavia is being offered across two variants- Style and the more flamboyant Laurin and Klement. In terms of features, this new Octavia, across both variants, gets two-zone climate control, keyless entry, acoustic windows for reduced cabin noise, full LED matrix headlights, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging, leather upholstery, smartphone connectivity with inbuilt navigation and voice command.

These will be offered apart from Skoda’s Simply Clever features like a door-mounted umbrella, neck restrains under the headrest, door protectors, many hooks and nets along with innovative storage compartments, and sun-blinds to name a few. On the safety front, both versions of the Octavia get eight airbags, ABS, ESC, EBD and hill-hold, tyre pressure monitoring system function as well as front and rear parking sensors as well as distance control.

What’s under the hood?

The Indian market will get the Octavia with just one petrol engine, the familiar 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. Power output is 187bhp and a max torque of 320Nm. We think it should be enough to keep you entertained when you decide to take the wheel instead of being chauffeured around.

Skoda claims a 0-100kmph time of 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 232kmph. Another bummer here is that, unlike its predecessor, the new Octavia is not expected to get a diesel engine option any time soon.

What about pricing and competition?

We expect the new-gen Octavia to command a slight premium over the outgoing model. This means Skoda should be pricing the sedan anything between Rs 18-21 lakh when it will be launched in India on 10 June. Apart from the Hyundai Elantra, the new Octavia won’t have any D-segment sedan rivals after the discontinuation of the Honda Civic Toyota Altis. But it will surely be looking to entice buyers who’d otherwise be going for premium crossovers like the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Volkswagen T-Roc to name a few.