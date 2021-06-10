New Skoda Octavia launched in India; prices start at Rs 25.99 lakh

- The 2021 Skoda Octavia is available in two variants

- The model is powered by a 187bhp, 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda Auto India has launched the 2021 Octavia in the country, with prices starting at Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants that include Style and L&K, across five colours, details of which are available here.

Compared to the previous-gen model, the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia receives a comprehensive update to the exterior design. A few highlights of the model include new LED headlamps, a butterfly grille with black, vertical slats, new 17-inch alloy wheels, Skoda lettering on the boot lid, LED tail lights, and fog lights.

Inside, the new Skoda Octavia will come equipped with a range of features such as a two-spoke steering wheel, a shift-by-wire gearstick, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console.

Under the hood, the next-gen Skoda Octavia is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor is paired only to a seven-speed DSG unit. In India, the new Skoda Octavia rivals the likes of the Hyundai Elantra. To read our first look review of the new Octavia, click here.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new 2021 Skoda Octavia (ex-showroom):

New Octavia Style: Rs 25.99 lakh

New Octavia L&K: Rs 28.99 lakh