Evolution of the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

The current generation Tiguan is the first SUV from the Volkswagen group to be given an AllSpace variant. AllSpace denotes that the vehicle is larger and thus more spacious than the standard version of the range, especially designed to seat seven people. Here’s a brief history of the Tiguan and how the AllSpace variant came to be.

First-generation (2007-2011)

The Volkswagen Tiguan is one of the newer entries in the company’s long lineup; its first generation model was launched only back in 2007. With growing demand for crossovers worldwide, Volkswagen designed the Tiguan on the same chassis as the Passat executive sedan. With a length just a shade over the current Jeep Compass, the Tiguan offered more space and better rough-road capability than the equivalent sedan.

First-generation facelift (2012-2018)

The mid-life refresh gave the Tiguan a slightly more unique design, the pre-facelift model looked like a Passat had been stretched over an SUV body and increased dimensions and improved engines/transmissions. Markets like the USA and China were demanding an extended wheelbase version of the Tiguan, while the compact five-seater SUV is more popular in Europe. Expectedly, demand for the Tiguan began to wane in markets where customers wanted larger, seven-seater SUVs and Volkswagen knew what to do with the next-generation of the Tiguan SUV.

Second-generation (2018-present)

The new Volkswagen Tiguan was built on the new modular MQB platform, allowing for modifications without too much effort. The Tiguan was now 55mm longer than the outgoing model, but it had been developed with two wheelbase variants - the SWB (small wheel base) and LWB (long wheel base) - from the get-go.

The birth of the AllSpace moniker

Depending on demand in a certain market, Volkswagen could decide which version to offer. This meant that in most markets the Tiguan would be sold with a single nameplate - the USA and China only received the LWB variant but it does not get the ‘AllSpace’ moniker.

Markets where both the versions are sold, like India till very recently, necessitated the use of a differentiator. AllSpace is the suffix given to the longer, seven-seater version of the Tiguan in India and a few other markets internationally. The 226mm increase in length over the LWB Tiguan, along with clever packaging, has added enough space in the Tiguan to offer a third-row of seats - though it is best treated as a five+two seater. Fold the third-row flat and you get 340-litres of storage space.

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is available in India in a single, feature-loaded variant and has an introductory price of Rs 33.12 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine developing 188bhp/320Nm, sending power through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to all wheels via an intelligent ‘4Motion’ AWD system. Feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, flat folding rear seats, all-digital instrument cluster, electric tailgate with wave to open functionality and seven airbags.