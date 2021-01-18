Europe-bound new Citroen C5 spied testing

CarWale
    Nikhil Puthran

    A few years back, Citroen had revealed its plans to introduce an unconventional design for the new C5. Although much details were not revealed back then, the new C5 has been spied testing in Germany. As seen in the photos, the upcoming Europe-bound Citroen C5 gets crossover styling element. Not to be mistaken for the India bound Citroen C5 Aircross, the spied image is of the new Europe-bound C5.

    The new Citroen C5 is neither a station wagon nor a sedan, this could be termed more of a crossover. Prima facie, the new C5 appears to be large and a comfortable car. The new model will based on the PSA Group’s EMP2 platform that will also be used for electric powertrains. Some of the design elements are borrowed from the concept version that was showcased few years back. 

    The vehicle will get a five twin-spoke black alloy wheel design that complement the coupe-like roofline. It gets with black B and C-pillar. The production model will get sleek LED DRLs and rectangular shaped headlamps on the bumper. The vehicle gets sleek ORVMs that enhances the overall aesthetics.

    The Citroen brand will debut in India with the unveiling of the C5 Aircross on 1 February, 2021. The vehicle will be built at the company’s facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The company plans to introduce a new car every year until 2023. Mechanically, the Citroen C5 Aircross will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and an eight-speed automatic unit. More details about the India-bound Citroen C5 Aircross will be known post its official unveiling.

    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 25.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Citroen
    • C5 Aircross
    • Citroen C5 Aircross
