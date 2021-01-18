CarWale
    New Toyota Fortuner facelift begins arriving at dealerships

    New Toyota Fortuner facelift begins arriving at dealerships

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Toyota Fortuner facelift begins arriving at dealerships

    - 2021 Toyota Fortuner was launched in India earlier this month

    - The model is available in seven trims

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the facelifted Fortuner in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The updated model receives a refreshed exterior design and feature updates for the interior.

    Toyota Fortuner Dashboard

    The 2021 Toyota Fortuner has now begun arriving at local dealerships, and the unit seen in the images here is the standard variant. The model is offered in two variants, Standard and Legender, and you can read the variant-wise details of the SUV here.

    Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner facelift continues to be offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed manual unit respectively, while a six-speed automatic unit and 4WD is available as an option. The diesel automatic variant has been retuned to produce 201bhp and 500Nm of torque.

    Toyota Fortuner Left Front Three Quarter

    Changes to the exterior of the new Toyota Fortuner include new LED headlamps, revised LED DRLs, reworked front and rear bumpers, redesigned LED tail lights, and new 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the model is now equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, and wireless charging. The company has also launched a range of accessories for the model, details of which are available here.

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 35.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 37.79 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 34.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 35.70 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 36.00 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.41 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 36.30 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 33.24 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 33.90 Lakh
