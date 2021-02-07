Discounts up to Rs 80,000 on Mahindra XUV500, Marazzo, and XUV300 in February 2021

A few Mahindra dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts across the product range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

The Mahindra XUV500 is available with a cash discount of Rs 36,800, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 9,000, and accessories worth Rs 15,000. The Marazzo is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000.

Discounts on the Mahindra Scorpio include a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,500, and accessories worth Rs 10,000. The Bolero can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 3,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and a complimentary fourth-year shield warranty.

The Mahindra XUV300 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,500, and accessories worth Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the new Thar. The model recently accumulated more than 39,000 bookings, details of which are available here.