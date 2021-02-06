CarWale
    • Mahindra Thar gathers over 39,000 bookings within four months of launch

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    15,249 Views
    - 6,000 bookings made in January 2021

    - 45 per cent of the bookings received are for the automatic variants

    Mahindra Thar has received a tremendous response from the Indian car buyers ever since its launch in October, 2020. It accumulated over 15,000 bookings within a few weeks of its launch and has now surpassed 39,000 bookings milestone. 

    Left Side View

    Mahindra states that it received 6,000 bookings for the SUV in January alone and 45 per cent of them were for the automatic variants.  To meet the growing demand, the company has ramped up the production of the SUV. Last month, the Indian car manufacturer also hiked the prices of its entire range by 1.9 per cent and the Thar was no exception to it. To know more about the price escalation levied by the brand, click here.

    Another milestone achieved by the Thar was an impressive four-star Global NCAP crash test rating in November, 2020. You can read the complete report of the GNCAP crash test here. On the flipside, Mahindra is facing a shortage of micro-processors resulting in a decline in the production of its passenger vehicles. Currently, the Thar commands atleast five to six months of waiting period depending upon the variant.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Thar is powered by one petrol and one diesel engine. The 2.0-litre petrol engine makes 150bhp and 320Nm of torque while the 2.2-litre oil burner produces 130bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. Both the engines can be had with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. A 4x4 is also offered as standard. We have driven the new Mahindra Thar and you can read our petrol first-drive review here.

