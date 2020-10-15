CarWale
    • Discounts up to Rs 3.06 lakh on Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV500, and Scorpio in October

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    29,977 Views
    Select Mahindra dealerships in the country are offering discounts on various models in October 2020. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

    The Mahindra Alturas G4 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 2.20 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs 16,000, and accessories worth Rs 20,000. The W5 and W7 variants of the XUV500 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 12,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 9,000. The W9 and W11 get an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000.

    Discounts on the Mahindra Scorpio include an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The S5 variant receives an additional cash discount of Rs 20,000 and accessories worth Rs 10,000. The XUV300 can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    The Mahindra Marazzo is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 6,000, and accessories worth Rs 5,000. The Bolero is offered with a cash discount of Rs 6,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. There are no offers on the all-new Thar. 

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 9.80 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
