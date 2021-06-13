Delhi sets new maximum speed limit for all vehicle categories

- The new speed limit has been notified in view of traffic scenario and safety of road users

As per the latest notification from the Delhi Traffic Police, the speed limit for all vehicle categories in the city has been revised in view of traffic scenario and safety of road users. The panel included officers from Delhi Traffic Police as well as expert members/officials from the Central Road Research Institute Delhi (CRRI) and the transport department of the Delhi government. The panel examined the existing speed limits notified by Delhi Traffic Police in conjunction with the maximum speed limits notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, through a notification dated April 6, 2018.

As revealed by PTI, the speed limit for cars and taxis passing through national highways, ring road and IGI airport has been fixed at 60-70kmph, while a maximum speed of 30kmph is allowed inside residential areas, markets, and service roads. An official category has been created for cabs and taxis, wherein the maximum speed is at par with private cars.

The maximum speed limit for two-wheelers on national highways has been reduced to 60kmph from the previous limit of 70kmph. While on some roads the speed limit for two-wheelers is set at 50kmph to bring uniformity among all vehicle categories.

The maximum speed limit for M2 and M3 category vehicles, and passenger vehicles comprising nine or more seats in addition to the driver’s seat has also been notified. The speed limit for M2 and M3 categories has been notified as 50kmph on roads where the speed of the car is 50kmph, and 60kmph on sections where 60-70kmph is allowed for cars and taxis.

The maximum speed limit for all types of transport vehicles, excluding M1, M2, and M3 category vehicles including Gramin Sewa, TSRs, Phat-Phat Sewa, Quadricycle, and N category vehicles (goods vehicles), has been set at 40kmph. That said, the maximum speed limit for residential areas, markets, service lanes, and commercial markets, is set at 30kmph from the earlier 20-30kmph for uniformity.