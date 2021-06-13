Discounts up to Rs 75,000 on Toyota Yaris, Glanza, and Urban Cruiser in June 2021

Select Toyota dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts on various models this month. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The Toyota Yaris is available with a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The Glanza is offered with a cash discount of Rs 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 8,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Discounts on the Toyota Urban Cruiser is limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. There are no discounts on The Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and the Vellfire. The company is also said to be working on a Maruti Wagon R-based EV, details of which can be read here.