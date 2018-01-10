Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre AMT bookings open

Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre AMT bookings open

January 10, 2018, 05:30 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
15062 Views
Be the first to comment
Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre AMT bookings open

Back in July 2017, Datsun launched the 1.0-litre redi-GO hatchback with a five-speed manual transmission in India. In an effort to further strengthen its foothold in India and widen options for customers, the company has started accepting bookings for the redi-GO 1.0-litre with Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) from today onwards. Deliveries for the AMT version will commence from 23 January 2018.

Interested customers can pre-book the redi-GO 1.0-litre AMT with a token amount of Rs 10,000. The 1.0-litre petrol engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox and produces 67bhp of power and 91Nm of torque. The AMT option will be available in top-spec variant and will carry the 1.0 insignia which distinguishes it from the smaller 0.8-litre variant.

More details on the pricing aspect will be known in a couple of days. The new redi-GO AMT will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AMT and the Kwid AMT from Renault.

  • Datsun
  • Redi GO
  • Datsun Redi GO
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Datsun redi-GO Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.33 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.47 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 3.15 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 3.33 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.41 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.31 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 3.3 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.19 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.16 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Datsun Redi Go First Drive

Datsun Redi Go First Drive

The Datsun Redi-GO is third car from the Datsun ...

933 Likes
218223 Views

First Drive: Datsun Go+

First Drive: Datsun Go+

'+' now means that Datsun has come up with a ca ...

402 Likes
337768 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in