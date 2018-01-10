Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre AMT bookings open

Back in July 2017, Datsun launched the 1.0-litre redi-GO hatchback with a five-speed manual transmission in India. In an effort to further strengthen its foothold in India and widen options for customers, the company has started accepting bookings for the redi-GO 1.0-litre with Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) from today onwards. Deliveries for the AMT version will commence from 23 January 2018.



Interested customers can pre-book the redi-GO 1.0-litre AMT with a token amount of Rs 10,000. The 1.0-litre petrol engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox and produces 67bhp of power and 91Nm of torque. The AMT option will be available in top-spec variant and will carry the 1.0 insignia which distinguishes it from the smaller 0.8-litre variant.



More details on the pricing aspect will be known in a couple of days. The new redi-GO AMT will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AMT and the Kwid AMT from Renault.