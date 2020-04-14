Coronavirus pandemic: MG Motor India plans a 100 member women’s hostel

- The facility is located 5 kms away from the brand’s manufacturing unit in Halol

- The new hostel will be operational soon

MG Motor India is planning a 100 member female associate’s hostel near its manufacturing facility in Halol. The new hostel facility aims to provide safe, sanitised, and hygienic living spaces to its female associates. Through this move, MG also aims to enhance the contribution of female associates at its Halol plant.

Located around 5 kilometers from the carmaker’s manufacturing unit, the hostel will provide accommodations to MG’s associate-level female employees along with housekeeping, food, and transportation facilities and will be operational soon.

The carmaker has donated 20 ventilators to healthcare institutions in Gurugram to combat the Coronavirus threat and has also partnered with Compass Group India to distribute 12,000 food packets to the migrant and daily-wage workforce in the city. Furthermore, the brand recently distributed more than 350 Health and Hygiene Kits in Godhra and Panchmahal. It has previously distributed PPE kits, surgical masks, gloves, sanitisers, sanitiser sprayers and ration kits to the Superintendent of Police in Vadodara and Gujarat Rural to support police personnel and the local community in the region.

Speaking on the facility, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “With the world facing an unprecedented crisis, it becomes imperative for employers to ensure that their employees are healthy, safe, and secure. Our new 100 member hostel will provide safe, sanitised, and comfortable living spaces to our female associates. The aim is to ensure that our female associates have complete peace of mind as far as their physical well-being is concerned. It will also bolster our diversity ratio and further strengthen our ecosystem for female employees.”