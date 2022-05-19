Citroen’s first EV to arrive in India in 2023

French automaker Citroen has announced its plans to introduce its first pure-electric car for the Indian market next year. This new all-electric model is expected to be a compact vehicle segment offering, most probably based on the upcoming C3, and will compete with the EV front-runners in the country.

Citroen will lead Stellantis’ plan to launch mass-market electric vehicles in India, especially sub-four metre cars. It not only plans to launch a sub-four metre EV but also a compact EV crossover or sedan and MPV in the all-electric form. Meanwhile, this upcoming EV is said to use the scalable Common Modular Platform (CMP).

Stellantis — the French-American conglomerate recently revealed its plans for the Indian market. The group intends to expand its presence in the country and emphasise localising. Presently, under the Stellantis umbrella, Jeep manufactures the Compass and Meridian at the Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra, while Citroen assembles the C5 Aircross at its Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu.

Citroen entered the country with the C5 Aircross in January 2021. This crossover is available in two trims across a single powertrain — a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that makes 174bhp and 400Nm. Now, it is gearing up for the launch of the new C3 crossover by June this year.