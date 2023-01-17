CarWale

    Citroen E-C3 to be launched next month; bookings open on 22 January

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Citroen E-C3 to be launched next month; bookings open on 22 January

    - The E-C3 will be Citroen’s first all-electric launch in India

    - Our review of the C3 EV will be live on 21 January

    Citroen India officially unveiled the E-C3 electric hatchback in the country earlier this week. The company has now confirmed that prices of the model will be announced next month, while bookings are set to begin from 22 January. We will be driving the E-C3 soon and our review will be live at 12pm on 21 January.

    At the heart of the Citroen E-C3 will be a 29.3kWh battery pack that develops 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. The model, which is said to attain speeds of 60kmph from a standstill in 6.8 seconds, will return an ARAI-certified range of 320 kilometres on a single charge.

    The E-C3 electric hatchback will be offered in two variants, including Live and Feel. Customers will be able to choose from four mono-tone colours such as Polar White, Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, and Steel Grey. Also on offer will be nine dual-tone colours, namely Polar White with Zesty Orange roof, Platinum grey with Zesty Orange roof, Steel Grey with Zesty Orange roof, Polar White with Platinum Grey roof, Zesty Orange with Platinum Grey roof, Steel Grey with Platinum Grey roof, Zesty Orange with Polar White roof, Platinum Grey with Polar White roof, and Steel Grey with Polar White roof. The carmaker also announced the complete specifications of the model yesterday.

    Citroen E-C3
    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
