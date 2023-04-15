BYD showcases a new electric supercar that can run on three wheels

The Chinese carmaker, BYD, has unveiled its new all-electric supercar, the YangWang U9, at the Shanghai Auto Show. With this, the brand has also showcased a ground-breaking tech, called the Disus-X advanced suspension system.

The YangWang U9 supercar, while at the presentation, rolled out on three wheels using the suspension setup to lift up the corner to avoid damaging the brake rotors. This feature could be helpful in case of tyre or wheel failure.

Moreover, with the aid of the Disus-X suspension system, the supercar can bounce while standing still and perform different manoeuvres. This is similar to the tech offered by the Mercedes-Benz GLE with its air suspension. However, the one on the BYD U9 is more advanced and relies on the kinetic power of the suspension.

The Disus-X suspension system consists of the automaker’s intelligent damping, hydraulic, and air body control systems. This provides complex vertical, lateral, and longitudinal motion control to the BYD U9. The carmaker also stated that this system can reduce body roll, minimise rollover risk, and help in emergency braking.

As for the specifications of the U9, the electric supercar will be powered by a quad-electric motor setup which can develop 1,100bhp and 1,280Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just under two seconds. The carmaker claims a driving range of around 700km on a single charge.