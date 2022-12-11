BYD Atto 3 first drive review to go live tomorrow

- Powered by a 60.48kWh battery pack

- Priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Last month, BYD India stepped into the passenger EV segment with the Atto 3 electric SUV. Priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Atto 3 is offered in a single fully-loaded trim and claims a 521km driving range on a single charge.

The BYD Atto 3 is powered by a 60.48kWh battery pack that charges the electric motors to produce 201bhp and 310Nm of peak torque. Concurrently, it also claims a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 7.3 seconds and an electric range of 521km. All of this combined with an enticing feature list makes Atto 3 a tempting proposition. However, how is the eSUV to drive? To answer this, we have driven the Atto 3 and our detailed driving review is scheduled to go live tomorrow at 7 am.

The Atto 3 is equipped with LED headlamps, a 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a five-inch digital instrument cluster, powered front seats, a 360-degree camera, seven airbags, and ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot monitor, and lane departure warning with keep assist.

BYD India has stated that the Atto 3 has received over 1,500 bookings and the deliveries are slated to begin in January 2023. The BYD Atto 3 is a rival to the likes of Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.