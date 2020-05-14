BS6-compliant Datsun Go launched in India at Rs 3.99 lakh

Datsun has launched the BS6 version of the Go hatchback in India at Rs 3.99 lakh (entry-level version). It's also the most affordable CVT in our country with its automatic trim priced at Rs 6.25 lakh.

This facelifted Datsun Go is a five-seater hatchback and continues with its design like the outgoing model. It carries over features like LED DRLs, diamond-cut 14-inch alloy wheels and boasts of a ground clearance of 180 mm. Furnished with anti-fatigue seats on the inside, it continues to get safety features like dual front airbags, vehicle dynamic control, ABS, EBD, brake assist and reverse parking assist. Another highlight is that its top-spec trim gets a seven-inch touch screen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

However, the biggest highlight is the updated 1.2-litre petrol engine that’s now compatible with BS6 norms. It produces 76bhp and 104Nm of torque and continues to be mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or an optional CVT transmission.

Datsun has started accepting bookings for the updated Go, which is available in six colour options - crystal silver, ruby red, vivid blue, bronze grey, opal white and amber orange. It gets a standard warranty of two years, extendable to five. Then, there's also a free road-side assistance package valid for two years that can be availed across various dealerships in our country.