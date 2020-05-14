Please Tell Us Your City

BS6-compliant Datsun Go launched in India at Rs 3.99 lakh

May 14, 2020, 04:54 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
457 Views
BS6-compliant Datsun Go launched in India at Rs 3.99 lakh

Datsun has launched the BS6 version of the Go hatchback in India at Rs 3.99 lakh (entry-level version). It's also the most affordable CVT in our country with its automatic trim priced at Rs 6.25 lakh.

This facelifted Datsun Go is a five-seater hatchback and continues with its design like the outgoing model. It carries over features like LED DRLs, diamond-cut 14-inch alloy wheels and boasts of a ground clearance of 180 mm. Furnished with anti-fatigue seats on the inside, it continues to get safety features like dual front airbags, vehicle dynamic control, ABS, EBD, brake assist and reverse parking assist. Another highlight is that its top-spec trim gets a seven-inch touch screen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

However, the biggest highlight is the updated 1.2-litre petrol engine that’s now compatible with BS6 norms. It produces 76bhp and 104Nm of torque and continues to be mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or an optional CVT transmission.

Datsun has started accepting bookings for the updated Go, which is available in six colour options - crystal silver, ruby red, vivid blue, bronze grey, opal white and amber orange. It gets a standard warranty of two years, extendable to five. Then, there's also a free road-side assistance package valid for two years that can be availed across various dealerships in our country.

  • Datsun
  • Datsun GO
  • GO
Datsun GO Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 4.46 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 4.64 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 4.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 4.46 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 4.57 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.25 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 4.43 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.3 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.25 Lakh onwards

