  • BS6 Ford Endeavour launched in India at Rs 29.55 lakhs

BS6 Ford Endeavour launched in India at Rs 29.55 lakhs

February 25, 2020, 02:09 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
26549 Views
BS6 Ford Endeavour launched in India at Rs 29.55 lakhs

- Powered by a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine

- Gets 10-speed automatic transmission as standard

- Introductory price valid on bookings made until 30 April 2020 

Ford Endeavour is now BS6 compliant in India and it is now powered by a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine. The BS6 Ford Endeavour has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 29.55 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS6 compliant SUV now gets 10-speed automatic transmission as standard. The Endeavour is available in three colours - diffused silver, sunset red, and diamond white.

Under the hood, the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine produces 167bhp and 420Nm of torque. The company claims that the vehicle gets first-in-segment SelectShift technology that offers flexibility to lock gears in the desired range. Moreover, Ford claims that the new diesel engine returns 14 per cent better fuel economy than its predecessor, along with 20 per cent improvement in low-end torque as compared to the older 2.2-litre TDCi engine. The Ford EcoBlue engine is also more refined and quieter with a four-decibel reduction in idle noise. 

The updated Ford Endeavour features all-LED headlamps, encased in an all-new contemporary square design lamp cluster. The LED lamps for both low and high-beam claim to provide up to 20 per cent greater light penetration for enhanced night-time visibility. The feature list includes four-wheel drive system that gets an active transfer case with torque on demand and Terrain Management System (TMS) with four pre-set modes Normal, Snow/Mud/Grass, Sand and Rock – that alter the vehicle’s throttle response, transmission, the four-wheel-drive system and traction control to tackle different situations. The SUV gets a large panoramic roof, which covers up to 50 per cent of the roof. 

In terms of convenience features, the BS6 Ford Endeavour gets semi-auto parallel park assist, push start button, hand-free power lift rear gate, rear and front parking sensors, rear parking camera, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, DRLs, dual-zone automatic climate control and eight-way power-adjustable driver and front passenger seat. 

Introductory prices for BS6 compliant Ford Endeavour is valid on bookings made until 30 April 2020. Ford will increase the prices across BS6 Endeavour variants by up to Rs 70,000 from 1 May 2020. The ex-showroom prices for BS6 Ford Endeavour are as follows - 

Titanium 4x2 – Rs 29.55 lakhs 

Titanium+ 4x2 – Rs 31.55 lakhs 

Titanium+ 4x4 – Rs 33.25 lakhs

Ford Endeavour Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 35.83 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 37.3 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 35.13 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 35.83 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 35.53 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 32.94 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 35.83 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 33.02 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 33.46 Lakhs onwards

