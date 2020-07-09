Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW sources cobalt worth 100 million Euros for EV batteries

BMW sources cobalt worth 100 million Euros for EV batteries

July 09, 2020, 10:15 PM IST by Santosh Nair
390 Views
Write a comment
BMW sources cobalt worth 100 million Euros for EV batteries

- The brand will cease to use rare earths in its fifth-generation electric drive trains from 2021

As a result of the expansion of electromobility, the BMW Group is sourcing the cobalt it needs as a key raw material for battery cells, directly from a Moroccan mining company (Managem Group).

With this order, the BMW Group will cover about a fifth of its cobalt needs for the fifth-generation of its electric drive trains. The company will source the remaining four-fifths of its cobalt requirements from Australia. The contract between the BMW Group and the Managem Group is for a term of five years (2020 - 2025), the memorandum of understanding for which has already been signed earlier this year.

Andreas Wendt, Purchasing and Supplier Network, BMW, said, “Cobalt is an important raw material for electromobility. By signing this supply contract with Managem today, we are continuing to secure our raw material needs for battery cells. We are systematically driving the electrification of our vehicle fleet. By 2023, we aim to have 25 electrified models in our line-up; more than half of them fully-electric. Our need for raw materials will increase in line with this. For cobalt alone, we expect our needs to roughly triple by 2025.”

BMW 3 Series Right Front Three Quarter

For BMW’s fifth generation of battery cells, the company has also restructured its supply chains. It will directly source lithium, as well as cobalt, from 2020 onwards, and make these raw materials available to its two battery cell manufacturers, CATL (Chinese battery manufacturer) and Samsung SDI. 

  • BMW
  • 7-series
  • BMW 3-Series
  • BMW X1
  • X1
  • 5-series
  • BMW 5-Series
  • BMW 7 Series
  • 3 series
  • bmw x3
  • bmw x5
  • x3
  • x5
  • BMW sources cobalt worth 100 million Euros for EV batteries
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
BMW sources cobalt worth 100 million Euros for EV batteries

- The brand will cease to use rare earths in its fifth-generation electric drive trains from 2021

As a result of the expansion of electromobility, the BMW Group is sourcing the cobalt it needs as a key raw material for battery cells, directly from a Moroccan mining company (Managem Group).

With this order, the BMW Group will cover about a fifth of its cobalt needs for the fifth-generation of its electric drive trains. The company will source the remaining four-fifths of its cobalt requirements from Australia. The contract between the BMW Group and the Managem Group is for a term of five years (2020 - 2025), the memorandum of understanding for which has already been signed earlier this year.

Andreas Wendt, Purchasing and Supplier Network, BMW, said, “Cobalt is an important raw material for electromobility. By signing this supply contract with Managem today, we are continuing to secure our raw material needs for battery cells. We are systematically driving the electrification of our vehicle fleet. By 2023, we aim to have 25 electrified models in our line-up; more than half of them fully-electric. Our need for raw materials will increase in line with this. For cobalt alone, we expect our needs to roughly triple by 2025.”

BMW 3 Series Right Front Three Quarter

For BMW’s fifth generation of battery cells, the company has also restructured its supply chains. It will directly source lithium, as well as cobalt, from 2020 onwards, and make these raw materials available to its two battery cell manufacturers, CATL (Chinese battery manufacturer) and Samsung SDI. 

  • BMW
  • 7-series
  • BMW 3-Series
  • BMW X1
  • X1
  • 5-series
  • BMW 5-Series
  • BMW 7 Series
  • 3 series
  • bmw x3
  • bmw x5
  • x3
  • x5
  • BMW sources cobalt worth 100 million Euros for EV batteries
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

BMW 3 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 50.08 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 53.29 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 48.5 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 49.71 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 50.13 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 46.47 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 50.54 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 46.58 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 47.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

194 Likes
26517 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

348 Likes
42506 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

13th Jul 2020

14L - ₹ 18L
Hyundai Tucson FaceliftHyundai Tucson Facelift

14th Jul 2020

18L - ₹ 20L
Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

16th Jul 2020

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
AD
MG Hector Plus

Launching in

  • 00 DAYS
  • 00 HRS
  • 00 MINS
  • 00 SEC
KNOW MORE

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in