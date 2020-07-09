2021 Lexus IS - Now in pictures

The new Lexus IS sedan becomes the first model from the brand to be based on the carmaker's Driving Signature philosophy. It will also be extended across the Lexus portfolio in the future. This 2021 IS model is also the first to be developed at the new Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama in Aichi, Japan. And even if this car doesn't look very different from its predecessor, this picture gallery shows off its new updates.

At the front, there's the characteristic spindle grille that's newly designed with a three-dimensional polyhedral structure and elements with an increase in overall size.

New LED headlights now get the boomerang-shaped DRLs under the cluster itself. They get a sharp L-shape signature and the design continues to complement the car's low-profile hood.

Rocker panels on the side bring in a design that kicks up in the rear. There's a sharp contour that continues into the muscular shoulder over the rear wheels adding much more flair.

Even inside, this new iteration features an eight-inch touchscreen as standard. The previous model used to get a seven-inch screen making the new unit a worthy upgrade.

Another thing that might not be quickly noticeable is that Lexus has now moved the screen position three inches towards the driver bringing it closer. One can even opt for a larger 10.3-inch unit.

The 2021 Lexus IS also sees the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as a part of the new updates. In fact, Amazon Alexa is also being offered as standard.

'Lexus Safety System+ 2.5' is the carmaker's latest safety suite and the new IS also boasts of it. Customers will get this latest safety equipment that includes a host of features.

This includes automatic emergency braking, road-sign assist, pre-collision warning, lane-departure alert with Lane-centering tech and even adaptive cruise Control with stop-and-go functionality.

Lexus has retained the engine options in the same state of tune. Meaning, there won't be any power bump and current engine choices will be carried over to this 2021 model year.

Five new exterior options have now been added to the already popular body colours from the earlier model. New choices include cloudburst gray, iridium, infrared, grecian water and matador red mica.