  • 2021 Lexus IS - Now in pictures

2021 Lexus IS - Now in pictures

July 09, 2020, 11:30 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
2021 Lexus IS - Now in pictures

The new Lexus IS sedan becomes the first model from the brand to be based on the carmaker's Driving Signature philosophy. It will also be extended across the Lexus portfolio in the future. This 2021 IS model is also the first to be developed at the new Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama in Aichi, Japan. And even if this car doesn't look very different from its predecessor, this picture gallery shows off its new updates.

Front view

At the front, there's the characteristic spindle grille that's newly designed with a three-dimensional polyhedral structure and elements with an increase in overall size.

Left Front Three Quarter

New LED headlights now get the boomerang-shaped DRLs under the cluster itself. They get a sharp L-shape signature and the design continues to complement the car's low-profile hood.

left rear three quarter

Rocker panels on the side bring in a design that kicks up in the rear. There's a sharp contour that continues into the muscular shoulder over the rear wheels adding much more flair.

Steering Wheel

Even inside, this new iteration features an eight-inch touchscreen as standard. The previous model used to get a seven-inch screen making the new unit a worthy upgrade.

Dashboard

Another thing that might not be quickly noticeable is that Lexus has now moved the screen position three inches towards the driver bringing it closer. One can even opt for a larger 10.3-inch unit.

Steering Wheel

The 2021 Lexus IS also sees the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as a part of the new updates. In fact, Amazon Alexa is also being offered as standard.

Front Seat Headrest

'Lexus Safety System+ 2.5' is the carmaker's latest safety suite and the new IS also boasts of it. Customers will get this latest safety equipment that includes a host of features.

left rear three quarter

This includes automatic emergency braking, road-sign assist, pre-collision warning, lane-departure alert with Lane-centering tech and even adaptive cruise Control with stop-and-go functionality.

Engine Shot

Lexus has retained the engine options in the same state of tune. Meaning, there won't be any power bump and current engine choices will be carried over to this 2021 model year.

Left Side View

Five new exterior options have now been added to the already popular body colours from the earlier model. New choices include cloudburst gray, iridium, infrared, grecian water and matador red mica.

Rear view
