Renault Kiger continues road testing in India ahead of its launch

As the launch of the Renault Kiger nears, sightings of test mules have become frequent. One such test prototype was recently spotted testing on the outskirts of Pune. Based on the CMF-A+ platform, the same architecture will also spawn the Nissan Magnite compact SUV which, too, has been spotted testing in the country.

Unlike the butch styling that its competition offers, the Renault Kiger's design seems to be that of a sporty crossover with a swooping bonnet and steeply raked A- and C-pillars. The compact SUV’s two-tier headlamp setup and its hunkered-down stance should add to its sporty appeal.

Under the hood, the Renault Kiger will be a 1.0-litre petrol motor that will be offered naturally-aspirated as well as turbocharged forms. A five-speed manual transmission will be standard fitment, while an AMT will be offered with the NA motor. The turbo-petrol unit is likely to be coupled to a CVT.

The Renault Kiger will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Kia Sonet. It is expected to be launched in India around the festive season.