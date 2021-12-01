BMW shows off concept XM; a hybrid SUV with 738bhp

- Generates 738bhp and 1,000Nm flat torque

- First-ever M vehicle to be electrified

- Series production begins in late 2022 in the USA

Here comes the crowning glory of BMW’s M division in the form of the concept XM. Since the inception of BMW Motorsport, the concept XM is the most powerful M automobile yet, first-ever M to be electrified and the second-ever standalone model after the iconic M1. And it is going to be the M exclusive model. That said, BMW will be celebrating the golden jubilee of the M division next year.

First up, the concept XM comes equipped with the renowned 4.4-litre, twin-turbo, V8 petrol mill, fused with a small battery pack and an electric motor. This plug-in hybrid powertrain generates a staggering 738bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. Having said that, it is interesting to note that this concept XM can travel up to 80km using battery electric power.

With the concept XM, the carmaker has radically reinterpreted its Motosport division. At the same time, hinting at the M division's new direction in terms of design philosophy, performance, and, more importantly, reinvented luxury for the interior. Speaking of the design philosophy, BMW has crushed it with the concept XM.

What is more, the SUV comes with the biggest ever octagonal-shaped kidney grille with integrated DRLs into its frame. In addition, there are split headlamps, a large air inlet, front searchlights fused into the roof, a new XM logo, L-shaped angular rear lights and quad hexagonal-style exhaust tips. The most striking feature of the XM is the two BMW logos at the top corners of the rear window - just like the M1.

The interior uses a variety of materials from leather, carbon fibre to velvet that emphasises the luxury and sporty characteristics of the SUV. Besides, BMW has given an illuminated headliner with a “three-dimensional prism structure” for the first time. The brand illustrates that “a combination of indirect and direct lighting produces a relief-like structure which showcases the headliner as an exclusive work of art”. Meanwhile, the company will manufacture the concept XM at its BMW Group Spartanburg facility in South Carolina. BMW may bring the XM to India at the beginning of 2023.