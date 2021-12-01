Skoda India opens new showroom in Chennai

- Skoda aims to have more than 225 touchpoints by 2022

- Slavia and Kodiaq to be launched in early 2022

Skoda Auto India has inaugurated a new sales outlet in Chennai. The dealership is operated under the name Kun Motor Enterprises Private Limited and is located at D No 9A, Corporation Road, Seevaram Perungudi, OMR, Chennai. Under the brand’s India 2.0 strategy, the carmaker aims to have 170 touchpoints by the end of 2021 and is already present in over 100 cities.

The Czech carmaker had a remarkable 2021 as it launched its all-new mid-size SUV, Kushaq and unveiled the upcoming Slavia sedan last month. Both the models are underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform and will be manufactured locally at the Aurangabad plant. Apart from different body styles, the siblings will also share the majority of the features and two petrol powertrains. We have driven the Skoda Kushaq and you can read our first-drive review here.

Besides this, Skoda will also bring in the Kodiaq facelift to India early next year. The current portfolio of the carmaker in India comprises Kushaq, Octavia, and Superb. The Rapid sedan was discontinued last month and will be replaced by the Slavia; details of which can be read here. The pre-bookings for Slavia have commenced for Rs 11,000 and the prices are expected to be announced in the first quarter of CY2022.