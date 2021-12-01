CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda India opens new showroom in Chennai

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,322 Views
    Skoda India opens new showroom in Chennai

    - Skoda aims to have more than 225 touchpoints by 2022

    - Slavia and Kodiaq to be launched in early 2022

    Skoda Auto India has inaugurated a new sales outlet in Chennai. The dealership is operated under the name Kun Motor Enterprises Private Limited and is located at D No 9A, Corporation Road, Seevaram Perungudi, OMR, Chennai. Under the brand’s India 2.0 strategy, the carmaker aims to have 170 touchpoints by the end of 2021 and is already present in over 100 cities. 

    Skoda Kushaq Front View

    The Czech carmaker had a remarkable 2021 as it launched its all-new mid-size SUV, Kushaq and unveiled the upcoming Slavia sedan last month. Both the models are underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform and will be manufactured locally at the Aurangabad plant. Apart from different body styles, the siblings will also share the majority of the features and two petrol powertrains. We have driven the Skoda Kushaq and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Skoda Kushaq Front View

    Besides this, Skoda will also bring in the Kodiaq facelift to India early next year. The current portfolio of the carmaker in India comprises Kushaq, Octavia, and Superb. The Rapid sedan was discontinued last month and will be replaced by the Slavia; details of which can be read here. The pre-bookings for Slavia have commenced for Rs 11,000 and the prices are expected to be announced in the first quarter of CY2022.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW shows off concept XM; a hybrid SUV with 738bhp
     Next 
    Kia Carens base variant caught testing ahead of debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Dec 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.79 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.51 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.63 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.79 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.98 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.10 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.06 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.91 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda India opens new showroom in Chennai