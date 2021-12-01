CarWale
    Kia Carens base variant caught testing ahead of debut

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2022 Kia Carens MPV will be unveiled on 16 December 

    - The model will be based on the same platform as the Seltos

    Kia is all set to reveal the Carens MPV on 16 December, 2021. Ahead of its global debut, the base variant of the model has been spotted during a public road test. The Seltos-based model is expected to be offered in the six-seat and seven-seat layouts.

    As seen in the new spy shots, the 2022 Kia Carens MPV base-variant sports black steel wheels with silver wheel covers. Elsewhere, we can notice a few other elements such as the sweptback headlamps, blacked-out pillars, ORVMs with turn indicators, dual-tone bumpers with contrast coloured skid-plates, wrap-around LED tail lights, and a tail-gate mounted number plate recess.

    The interiors of the new Kia Carens were leaked earlier this month, confirming that the model will indeed be called the Karens, details of which are available here. Feature highlights of the model will include a leather-wrapped, flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated controls, a fully-digital instrument console, touch-based controls for the automatic climate control system, and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

    To be underpinned by the same platform as the Kia Seltos, the upcoming Carens MPV is expected to be offered with a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

    Kia Carens
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
