BMW iX3 revealed with 281bhp, 460km range and RWD

July 14, 2020, 08:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
BMW iX3 revealed with 281bhp, 460km range and RWD

-         Will be built in China for global exports

-         80kWh battery pack, 0-100 in 6.8 seconds

Two years after we first saw the concept, the production-ready BMW iX3 is officially here. It will be the first pure-electric SUV from BMW’s stable when it will roll out later this year from China. Making use of the fifth-generation eDrive powertrain, the iX3 looks much more conventional than anticipated.

BMW X3 Left Front Three Quarter

Appearance-wise, the iX3 is based on the third-gen X3, so it is instantly recognisable although the electric SUV sits a bit lower compared to the conventionally powered model. Changes on the EV includes new grille sans any vertical louvres to make it more aerodynamic. Speaking of which, the iX3 has a drag coefficient of just 0.29. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, auto-tailgate and 510 litres of boot space.

BMW X3 Right Front Three Quarter

There are blue accents on the grille, on the doors, and rear diffusers accentuating the zero-emission nature of the vehicle. And those chunky 19-inch aero wheels also do their part as they are equally functional. In a typical BMW fashion, the cabin is unmistakably familiar. However, it does get a blue hue all around reminding you that this is not a standard X3. List of features includes Vernasca leather upholstery, heads-up display, sports seats, three-zone climate control and Harman Kardon system.

BMW X3 Right Rear Three Quarter

The rear-axle mounted motor in the iX3 sends 282bhp and 400Nm to the rear wheels only. So the e-SUV can hit 0-100kmph in 6.8 seconds (standard X3 30i does it in 6.4) and has a top speed of 180kmph. The 80kWh battery pack claims a range of 460 kilometres under the WLTP cycle (510km in NEDC) and gets brake energy recuperation and fast charging facilities as well. With a 150kW DC fast-charger, zero to 80 per cent charge takes 34 minutes, another 10-minute charge adds 100 kilometres.

BMW X3 Dashboard

The iX3 will debut under BMW’s new ‘i’ sub-brand and it will be joined by the i4 coupe and iNext SUV next year. The electric-compact SUV will be built in Shenyang, China at BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture facility. Indian-debut won’t happen anytime soon but could be under consideration.

BMW X3 Right Front Three Quarter
BMW X3 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 72.5 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 77.3 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 69.86 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 73.25 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 72.45 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 67.28 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 73.05 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 67.31 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 68.21 Lakh onwards

