BMW India resumes production at Chennai plant

May 08, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
- Strict protocols for social distancing have been made mandatory at the premise

- Strong measures for health, safety and sanitisation have been implemented

BMW Group India has started operations at its manufacturing plant in Chennai on 7 May. This has been done in accordance with the guidelines issued by local authorities.

While production at the Chennai plant will currently start with a single shift and less than 50 percent of the regular workforce, all other employees will continue to work from home. Going forth, deployment of staff will be steadily adjusted depending on how the pandemic situation develops.

BMW 3 Series Exterior

The BMW plant in Chennai has implemented several precautionary measures to create a safe working environment. This includes remodelling of the plant-layout to ensure strict social distancing, individual protective gear for all employees, daily health check-ups, staggered lunch schedules, pre-packed meals, and a high level of sanitisation measures.

Meanwhile, BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country will restart operations with adherence to local government directives, and will take into account the necessary safety and hygiene measures.

