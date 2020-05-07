Please Tell Us Your City

  • Mahindra Thar spied amidst lockdown ahead of its launch

Mahindra Thar spied amidst lockdown ahead of its launch

May 07, 2020, 11:58 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Mahindra Thar spied amidst lockdown ahead of its launch

- New Thar will rival Force Gurkha and upcoming Maruti Jimny

- Expected to launch in H2 2020

- Will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

The new-generation Mahindra Thar has been testing amidst the nationwide lockdown that has been enforced as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. The test mule was spotted near Mahindra’s Nasik facility.

Although the test prototype is under heavy camouflage, it reveals the production-spec body panels and the large five-spoke alloy wheels. The test mule is a hard-top variant and the spy shots also reveal the front fender mounted LED DRLs of the new Mahindra Thar.

Engine options will include 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel units. The petrol version will develop 190bhp and 380Nm of peak torque. Both the engines will be paired to six-speed manual as well as automatic transmissions. The new Thar will additionally get 4x4 hardware with low-range gearing and a differential-lock.

The new Thar was expected to be launched in this quarter, but the plans have been pushed to the second half of 2020. Once launched, it will launch the Force Gurkha and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

