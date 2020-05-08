New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS to infuse more excitement

- Rumours suggest the GT4’s motor will be tweaked to make close to 450bhp.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is about to ousted as the range-topping Cayman. Stuttgart is developing an even hotter ‘RS’ model of this mid-engine sports car, and we have the latest pictures.

What’s visible in this GT4 RS test mule are the NACA ducts on the hood that snatch air to cool the vital internals. You can also spot the vents that replace the C-pillar quarter-glass to funnel air onto the uprated flat-six motor. And if these weren't enough, that Goliath-of-a-wing just turned everything bad-ass.

Porsche's engine guru Markus Baumann said that pilfering the 911 GT3's engine parts-bin would liberate enough tech to spruce-up the GT4's flat-six motor to make approximately 450bhp, from the current 414bhp. Things like adding a dry sump and new valve-gear along with titanium internals would allow this engine to make more power, and more revs.

Reports also suggest that chassis modifications could include new tyres and race-spec suspension components to boost grip around corners. Meanwhile, the challenge remained that this confection of high-tech parts would considerably raise the price of a GT4 RS, over the regular car. And in-turn, bring it dangerously close to 911 territory; something that’s avoidable.

Expect the GT4 RS to be revealed sometime in 2020 before going on sale after that.