BMW India jumpstarts production at Chennai plant

- The company commenced operations on 1 June

- Production has been resumed with less than 50 percent of the workforce

BMW India has restarted operations on 1 June while complying with the guidelines laid down by the Government authorities.

BMW claims that consumers can once again safely explore and experience the complete range of BMW and Mini products at dealerships pan India. The company disclosed that production at the plant in Chennai has resumed with less than 50 percent of the regular workforce in order to cater to the local demand.

Meanwhile, BMW India has implemented precautionary measures to create a safe working environment, which includes remodelling of offices, plant and dealership layouts to ensure strict social distancing. Individual protective gear, hand sanitiser and regular health check-ups for all employees have been actioned.

For a complete peace of mind, BMW India will also ensure sanitisation of all display vehicles in showrooms, and the new/serviced vehicles will be pre-sanitised before being handed over to the customers at the location of their choice. Additionally, repair and maintenance of cars will be carried out by service engineers who will wear personal protective gear at all times.

Arlindo Teixeira, President, BMW Group India, said, “It brings us great Joy to finally restart operations at our dealerships, Chennai plant and corporate office. Customers can now explore, test-drive and purchase their favourite vehicles in a safe and sanitised environment at our dealerships. We continue to see an increase in demand for our BMW 3 Series, BMW X1 and Mini Countryman models.”