Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW India jumpstarts production at Chennai plant

BMW India jumpstarts production at Chennai plant

June 02, 2020, 10:59 AM IST by Santosh Nair
201 Views
Write a comment
BMW India jumpstarts production at Chennai plant

- The company commenced operations on 1 June

- Production has been resumed with less than 50 percent of the workforce

BMW India has restarted operations on 1 June while complying with the guidelines laid down by the Government authorities. 

BMW claims that consumers can once again safely explore and experience the complete range of BMW and Mini products at dealerships pan India. The company disclosed that production at the plant in Chennai has resumed with less than 50 percent of the regular workforce in order to cater to the local demand.

BMW 3 Series Exterior

Meanwhile, BMW India has implemented precautionary measures to create a safe working environment, which includes remodelling of offices, plant and dealership layouts to ensure strict social distancing. Individual protective gear, hand sanitiser and regular health check-ups for all employees have been actioned.

For a complete peace of mind, BMW India will also ensure sanitisation of all display vehicles in showrooms, and the new/serviced vehicles will be pre-sanitised before being handed over to the customers at the location of their choice. Additionally, repair and maintenance of cars will be carried out by service engineers who will wear personal protective gear at all times.

Arlindo Teixeira, President, BMW Group India, said, “It brings us great Joy to finally restart operations at our dealerships, Chennai plant and corporate office. Customers can now explore, test-drive and purchase their favourite vehicles in a safe and sanitised environment at our dealerships. We continue to see an increase in demand for our BMW 3 Series, BMW X1 and Mini Countryman models.”

  • BMW
  • 7-series
  • BMW 3-Series
  • BMW X1
  • X1
  • 5-series
  • BMW 5-Series
  • BMW 7 Series
  • 3 series
  • bmw x3
  • bmw x5
  • x3
  • x5
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

BMW 3 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 49.71 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 52.62 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 48.5 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 49.71 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 50.13 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 46.47 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 50.54 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 46.58 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 47.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

185 Likes
23733 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

298 Likes
35201 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in