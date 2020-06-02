Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW introduces hygiene packages for customer vehicles

BMW introduces hygiene packages for customer vehicles

June 02, 2020, 11:45 AM IST by Santosh Nair
102 Views
Write a comment
BMW introduces hygiene packages for customer vehicles

- Available from 15 June onwards at all BMW dealerships

- Will carry a special introductory price till 31 July

BMW Group has introduced BMW and Mini ‘Hygiene Packages’ at all dealerships. These hygiene packages work as a combination of high-quality premium care products that are intended to create a safe environment for the protection of occupants. 

These hygiene packages are optimally tailored to care for the car’s cabin materials, while also being able to clean them gently. Which also means that these easy-to-use products can be used by the customers themselves. As for the hygiene packages themselves, three types have been launched.

- ‘Full Car’ package - Is a one stop solution to keep the car clean and shiny.

- ‘Air’ package - Consists of an air-conditioner system cleaner, 2.5PM filter and ozoniser which collectively ensures a better quality of air inside the car, along with protection from pollutants and allergens.

- ‘Interior’ package - Ensures complete cleanliness and decontamination of the car’s interiors with products such as a glass cleaner, interior cleaner, leather care set, leather foam cleaner and micro-fibre cloth.

Arlindo Teixeira, President, BMW Group India, said, “The introduction of the industry-first hygiene packages for BMW and Mini aims at enabling our customers to care for their favourite vehicles from the comfort of their home. With customer-centric initiatives such as ‘Contactless Experience’, ‘Extended Care+’ and ‘Hygiene Packages’, we will remain resolute in our promise to bring Joy to our customers at all times.”

  • BMW
  • 7-series
  • BMW 3-Series
  • 5-series
  • BMW 5-Series
  • BMW 7 Series
  • 3 series
  • bmw x3
  • bmw x5
  • x3
  • x5
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

BMW 3 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 49.71 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 52.62 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 48.5 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 49.71 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 50.13 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 46.47 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 50.54 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 46.58 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 47.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

185 Likes
23733 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

298 Likes
35201 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in