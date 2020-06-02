BMW introduces hygiene packages for customer vehicles

- Available from 15 June onwards at all BMW dealerships

- Will carry a special introductory price till 31 July

BMW Group has introduced BMW and Mini ‘Hygiene Packages’ at all dealerships. These hygiene packages work as a combination of high-quality premium care products that are intended to create a safe environment for the protection of occupants.

These hygiene packages are optimally tailored to care for the car’s cabin materials, while also being able to clean them gently. Which also means that these easy-to-use products can be used by the customers themselves. As for the hygiene packages themselves, three types have been launched.

- ‘Full Car’ package - Is a one stop solution to keep the car clean and shiny.

- ‘Air’ package - Consists of an air-conditioner system cleaner, 2.5PM filter and ozoniser which collectively ensures a better quality of air inside the car, along with protection from pollutants and allergens.

- ‘Interior’ package - Ensures complete cleanliness and decontamination of the car’s interiors with products such as a glass cleaner, interior cleaner, leather care set, leather foam cleaner and micro-fibre cloth.

Arlindo Teixeira, President, BMW Group India, said, “The introduction of the industry-first hygiene packages for BMW and Mini aims at enabling our customers to care for their favourite vehicles from the comfort of their home. With customer-centric initiatives such as ‘Contactless Experience’, ‘Extended Care+’ and ‘Hygiene Packages’, we will remain resolute in our promise to bring Joy to our customers at all times.”