Porsche 911 Targa Heritage Edition: Now in Pictures

June 02, 2020, 11:00 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
12 Views
Porsche 911 Targa Heritage Edition: Now in Pictures

Last week, Porsche completed the core 911 line-up with the introduction of the Targa. Today, the German carmaker has taken the wraps off the 992-gen Targa Heritage Edition paying homage to the original 911 Targa. Limited to just 992 units, here is a detailed look at the new 911 Targa Heritage Edition through pictures.

Porsche 911 Exterior

The Heritage Edition features many design details which are reminiscent of the classic Porsches from the 1950s and 1960s. It is the first of four Heritage models planned.

Porsche 911 Exterior

Crafted by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the paintwork of Cherry Metallic (of the four paint options) are authentic 1950’s. That, along with white livery makes it very retro.

Porsche 911 Exterior

The spear-shaped graphic is hark back to the early days of Porsche Motorsports. The Heritage badge on deck is a tribute to Porsche 356 which clocked one lakh kilometres.

Porsche 911 Exterior

Porsche has used their original 1963 crest on the boot lid, steering wheel, hub cover, headrest and on the keys. The 21-inch Carrera Exclusive alloys are drop-dead gorgeous.

Porsche 911 Exterior

Customers can opt the two-tone leather in two combination – Bordeaux Red leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige or Black leather with OLEA leather in Atacama Beige.

Porsche 911 Exterior

Meanwhile, seats are wrapped in corduroy and the same material is used on door trims as they were used on the 1950s 356; while the Sport Chono Package adds modernity.

Porsche 911 Exterior

A metal badge on the dashboard displays the individual limited edition number of 992 models made. Other Exclusive Manufaktur elements are present as well.

Porsche 911 Exterior

Based on 2021 Targa 4S, the Heritage Edition is powered by the same 3.0-litre turbo-boxer engine producing 440bhp and mated to an eight-speed DCT automatic.

Porsche 911 Exterior

The Sport Chrono pack allows it to do the 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.4 seconds and hit the limiter of 302kmph. Porsche is also offering a seven-speed manual as an option.

Porsche 911 Exterior

Asking pricing for the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition is 180,600 dollars (approx. Rs 1.36 crore) in the US. Deliveries are slated to take place later this year.

Porsche 911 Exterior

What’s more, some elements of the Heritage Design package will also be available on standard 911. We’ll have those 21-inch Porsche Fuchs alloy wheels, thank you very much.

Porsche 911 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.91 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.04 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 1.88 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.94 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.8 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.96 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.8 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.83 Crore onwards

