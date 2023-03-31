BMW i5 teased undergoing winter testing

- Final phase of winter testing for the new electric sedan

- Fifth-gen of eDrive powertrain

BMW is concluding the winter testing of the all-new electric 5 Series, the i5. The year-long winter testing comes to an end with the i5 challenging its fifth-generation eDrive powertrain on country roads, motorways, and test tracks. It will also focus on the i5’s ability at low temperatures and on surfaces offering little grip.

Technical details are scarce at the moment, but some of the prototypes of the i5 were seen wearing production-ready headlamps and tail lamps in the teased images. The testing included a 3,000km drive from Munich to BMW’s test centre in Arjeplog, Sweden. This extended towards the Arctic Circle in Swedish Lapland, thus putting the motors, power electronics, high-voltage battery, and integrated heating and cooling system through their paces.

The fifth-generation eDrive powertrain has been upgraded over the other models it is used in – including the i4 – and will have a longer range and shorter charging time. The i5 makes use of the familiar CLAR platform as the new dedicated EV platform is still a few years away.

If we were to take a calculated guess, the i5 would have a sportier M60 or M70 version with a dual-motor setup and AWD. We also expect that the newer design language seen on the new-gen i7 and the cabin will follow a similar layout.

More details of the standard as well as the electric 5 Series are expected to surface in the coming months. Its global premiere could be either at the end of 2023 or early next year.