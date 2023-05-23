BMW 5 Series and i5 to debut globally tomorrow

- To come in the LWB versions

- 5 Series will likely get the ICE and hybrid powertrains

BMW is all set to introduce the 5 Series sedan alongside its EV counterpart, the all-electric i5, globally tomorrow. Both sedans will make their way to the Indian market in their LWB version. While the i5 will be offered in a single battery pack option, the 5 Series will likely get the ICE and hybrid powertrains.

On the outside, the i5 will feature an illuminated kidney grille as seen in the teasers released by the carmaker recently. Moreover, the EV will get blue inserts and garnish on its exterior signifying its electric nature.

Inside the cabin, the sedans will share the dashboard layout with their bigger sibling, the 7 Series. The new infotainment system will run on the carmaker’s new iDrive 8.5 operating system. Also on offer will be a virtual cockpit, multi-zone climate control, ventilated seats, ambient lighting with a full-width light bar on the dashboard, premium seat upholstery, and more.

As for their powertrain, the i5 will likely come equipped with an 80.7kWh battery pack with a driving range of up to 563km (WLTP cycle). As for the ICE 5 Series, along with the petrol and diesel engines with a 48V mild hybrid tech, it is also expected to get a plug-in hybrid powertrain option.

More details about the specifications and features will surface tomorrow on the global premiere of the BMW 5 Series and the i5.